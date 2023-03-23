Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

