Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

