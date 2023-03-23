Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $297,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,259 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.