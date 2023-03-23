Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $49,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 201.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 654,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 437,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

