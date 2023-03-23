Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

