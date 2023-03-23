WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.27. 14,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 11,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
About WeCommerce
WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.
