Well Done LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 910,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

