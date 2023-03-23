Well Done LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTGet Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 141,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,595. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

