Well Done LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FRDM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,765 shares. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

