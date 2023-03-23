Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VOXX International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 16,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,690. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter.

VOXX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

