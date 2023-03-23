Well Done LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 0.9% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

IAK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.62. 14,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $95.30.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.