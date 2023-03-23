Well Done LLC Takes $900,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,304. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

