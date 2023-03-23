West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Silji Abraham Sells 1,500 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.8 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $328.94 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

