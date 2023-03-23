Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

NYSE WAL opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

