Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. 1,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

