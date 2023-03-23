Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTSHF opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WTSHF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded september 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

