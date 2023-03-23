WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.
WidePoint Company Profile
