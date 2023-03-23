Williams Financial LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after buying an additional 893,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.70. 709,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.