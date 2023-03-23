Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

WGO stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.