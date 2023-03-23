Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WGO opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

