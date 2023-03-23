Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WGO opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Earnings History for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

