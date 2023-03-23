WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Shares Up 3.2%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 181,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 311,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $640.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.08.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

