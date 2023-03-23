WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.36

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.36 and traded as low as $31.11. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 240,397 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $750.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

