WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 77.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,013,000 after purchasing an additional 303,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 34.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WNS by 244.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in WNS by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 152,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $88.59 on Thursday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

