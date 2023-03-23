Worthington Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of WOR stock traded up $8.21 on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

