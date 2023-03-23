Worthington Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WOR)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WORGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of WOR stock traded up $8.21 on Thursday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WORGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

Dividend History for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.