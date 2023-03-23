Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.13, but opened at $57.44. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 38,320 shares trading hands.
The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
