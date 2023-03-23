Wright Fund Management LLC Invests $6.81 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth about $516,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.