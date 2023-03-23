XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO opened at $23.65 on Thursday. XOMA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,884,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.