YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.65

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.65 and last traded at $86.42, with a volume of 1644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.23.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 8.87%. Equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

