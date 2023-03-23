YES WORLD Price Up 2% This Week (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $2.06 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 2% against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00359118 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,474.84 or 0.26101982 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010195 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

