Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,585. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

