Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 160,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,585. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.28.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
