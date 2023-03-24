10,000 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 74.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE PAR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

