11,811 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. 1,029,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

