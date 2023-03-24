138,027 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 138,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 146,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,394,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $359.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.40 and its 200 day moving average is $358.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

