188,665 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 188,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,738,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 3.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

RY traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 278,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

