1,936 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,510. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

