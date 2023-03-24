195,808 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 195,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,792. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

