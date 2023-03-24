24,464 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.22. 73,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $19.47.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

