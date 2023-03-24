2,605 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $734,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 94.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. 325,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.