31,180 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.