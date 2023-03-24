32,669 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.30. 28,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

