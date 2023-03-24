3,652 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.
Shares of SO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. 1,305,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.
The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
