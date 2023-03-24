387 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $107.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.