390,344 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 390,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,033,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

