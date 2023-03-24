4,134 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

UL opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

