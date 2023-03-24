4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $192.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $608.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average of $195.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

