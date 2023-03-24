4J Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 692 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $320.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average is $294.44. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

