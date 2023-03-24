4J Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

