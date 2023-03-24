5,001,752 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Bought by Texas County & District Retirement System

Texas County & District Retirement System bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,001,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,922,000. Crescent Capital BDC comprises 100.0% of Texas County & District Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas County & District Retirement System owned about 16.19% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 8,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $412.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 334.70%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.