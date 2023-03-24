51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

