650 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $59.04. 722,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,609. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.